Odisha, Gujarat, other states that are expected to receive heavy rainfall today

A well-marked low-pressure area over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Under the influence of this system, heavy to very rainfall is likely in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall for Sunday at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Odisha.

“Heavy/Very heavy rainfall spell likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra during next 5 days and over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh during next 3 days,” the IMD said in a statement.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, according to the Met department. Similar rainfall activity is expected in Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Marathwada, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa.

The weather forecasting agency has also issued a red alert for the Gujarat region, warning isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the Gujarat region on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 10th & 11th; Gangetic West Bengal on 11th & 12th; over Madhya Maharashtra during 11th - 14th; Gujarat Region on 12th & 14th; Saurashtra & Kutch during 12th - 14th; and over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat region on 13th September, 2022,” the IMD said.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over northwest and west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on September 10 and 11. A warning has been issued for the fishermen in the area.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into north-west and the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on 10th and 11th September," the release said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail