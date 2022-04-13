Odisha Lokayukta orders CID probe into misappropriation of 207 cr in milk producers’ coop

The Lokayukta in Odisha has ordered a probe by the state CID into allegations of misappropriation of ₹207 crore in the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, popularly known as Omfed, over a span of 4 years.

Disposing a petition by lawyer Priyadarshan Patnaik, who in October 2020 filed a complaint before Lokayukta citing a special audit which informed about alleged misappropriation of ₹207 crore between 2013-14 and 2017-18, the Lokayukta said it is ordering a probe by the additional director general of CID under section 20(1) of the Odisha Lokayukta Act.

“With the serious allegations made in the complaint, which are based on a special audit report of January 15, 2019, the Odisha Lokayukta directs the Additional Director General of Police, CID to conduct a preliminary inquiry for ascertaining whether there exists a prima facie case for proceeding further in the matter against any public servant. The additional DG would ensure compliance of the provisions of section 20(2) of the Lokayukta Act,” the order said.

The Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) is an apex level Dairy Cooperative Society modelled on Amul. Started in 1982, it is the leading organised milk producer of Odisha that provides livelihood to rural farmers and milk producers.

Patnaik had filed a petition with the Lokayukta after no action was taken against the errant officials of OMFED following a special audit in 2019. In his complaint, he alleged that the amount granted by the Centre was siphoned off by a few officials.