Odisha man jumps into wife’s funeral pyre, succumbs to burn injuries

Unable to bear the loss of his wife who died of a cardiac arrest, a 60-year-old tribal man from Kalahandi, who was an elected member of the local gram panchayat, jumped into the burning pyre of his wife hours after her death. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Kalahandi SP Vivek Saravana said, Raibati Sabar, 57 of Sialjodi village of Kalahandi district, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her husband Nilamani and four sons along with other relatives took her remains to the village crematorium for the last rites. After completing the customary funeral rituals, Raibati was laid to rest on the pyre.

As the family members were on their way home from the crematorium, Nilamani took everyone by surprise and ran back to the pyre. “By the time the family members could react, Nilamani had suffered severe burns,” said Saravana.

Incidentally, Sabar and his wife lived separately. SDPO of Dharmagarh D Chopdar said he is looking into the incident. “Not much can be revealed at this stage. Police are still investigating,” he said.