Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government has put on alert all districts after heavy rain lashed most parts of the state, as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, officials said on Wednesday. Odisha on alert as IMD forecasts heavy rainfall till October 5

In its latest bulletin at 3 pm, the IMD said: “The well-marked low-pressure area over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, concentrating into a depression.”

Depression is a condition that follows a well-marked low pressure and precedes a cyclonic storm, typically resulting in heavy rainfall and gusty winds, according to weather experts.

Sources in the revenue and disaster management department said several parts of the state have been receiving downpour in the wake of the developing weather system.

“The system lay centered at about 400 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam , 420 km south-southeast of Gopalpur , 450 km south of Puri and 500 km south of Paradip at about 11.30 am,” the IMD bulletin said.

“It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a deep depression and cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip during early morning of October 3,” said Manorama Mohanty, Director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

For October 2, the IMD has issued a ‘Red’ warning of above 20-cm rainfall in Puri and Jagstingpur districts, an ‘Orange’ warning for 14 districts, and a ‘Yellow’ warning for the remaining 14 districts.

The Odisha government has asked all district collectors to keep men and machinery ready to deal with possible water-logging, flash floods, landslides and associated activities, the officials said.

The IMD issued an alert for light to moderate rainfall across 25 of the state’s 30 districts and isolated heavy rain in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkngiri and Nabarangpur for Wednesday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast during October 1 to October 4.

In a post on X, IMD scientist U S Das said: “The rainfall continues in Odisha even a day after the annual monsoon season ended on Tuesday.”

