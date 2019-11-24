e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Odisha orders restricted use of 2 herbicides

Odisha’s directorate of agriculture and food production asked all district agricultural officers in a letter to create awareness among farmers about the restriction on the use of glyphosate and Paraquat dichloride.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Paraquat dichloride is another herbicide primarily being used by paddy farmers for weed control, but doctors have raised concern over its paraquat poisoning.
Paraquat dichloride is another herbicide primarily being used by paddy farmers for weed control, but doctors have raised concern over its paraquat poisoning.(HT File Photo/Representative Image)
         

Taking note of persistent demands of restricted usage of herbicides glyphosate and Paraquat Dichloride, the Odisha government has asked its agricultural officers not to encourage their use in their demonstrations and subsidised sales.

The state’s directorate of agriculture and food production asked all district agricultural officers in a letter to create awareness among farmers about the restriction on the use of glyphosate and Paraquat dichloride.

Agriculture department officials, however, said there is no immediate plan to ban the two herbicides for the time being.

Glyphosate, one of the most widely used herbicides to kill grasses, was classified by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2015 as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

Paraquat dichloride is another herbicide primarily being used by paddy farmers for weed control, but doctors have raised concern over its paraquat poisoning.

In September this year, doctors at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla alleged that paraquat has been the cause of death of around 170 people in the last two years.

Dr Shankar Ramchandani, who led the protest, said paraquat poisoning leads to problems in the kidneys, liver and lungs.

Kerala and Punjab are the only two states that have banned the sale of glyphosate.

tags
top news
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News