Odisha police probe death of 18-year-old Nepali student at KIIT from all angles

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police will examine chats, mobile phone, and laptop, a senior officer said on Friday, as they continue to investigate the death of an 18-year-old Nepalese undergraduate student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) from all angles. The deceased was reportedly planning to return home on May 18 after her exams. She had come to India last year to begin her studies. (File Photo)

The girl was found dead in her hostel room on the campus on Thursday evening and is suspected to have died by suicide. The circumstances that may have led her to die by suicide are unclear. She was studying computer science and hails from Birgunj area of Nepal.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time. The state government of Odisha has extended full support to the family of the deceased, and a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha Police,” a statement issued by the ministry on Friday said.

Police have so far lodged a case of unnatural death in the case. “We would go through her chats and other electronic communication in her mobile phone and laptop. We have kept the investigation open,” a senior officer said.

“We are yet to arrive at any conclusion and will be speaking to her parents,” he added.

Her father who arrived at KIIT on Friday evening to take the body, said he had spoken to his daughter at 3pm and she appeared fine. “I received a call at 8 PM about my daughter’s death,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nepal government is in contact with Indian diplomats to ensure a thorough investigation into the death of the Nepalese undergraduate student, the second such case in less than three months.

“The incident of a Nepali student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University in Odisha being found dead in her hostel room has left us deeply saddened. Discussions are ongoing with the Government of India and the Government of Odisha,” Nepal’s foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba wrote on X.

The Thursday death on the campus comes less than three months after a 20-year-old Nepali student, also studying computer science, died by suicide following alleged blackmail by her classmate which later escalated into a major crisis over some faculty members making racial and humiliating comments at the Nepali students.

The suspect, Advik Shrivastava, a third-year B Tech student was later arrested by Bhubaneswar police at the city airport while he was allegedly trying to flee. The university had faced flak for its handling of the case when university officials ordered over 1,000 Nepali students to leave the campus. The external affairs ministry had subsequently intervened which led the university switch to damage-control mode and issue apologies.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which probed the case, held the university responsible for the sequence of events that led the student to die by suicide. The NHRC said the victim was sexually harassed by the accused and the subsequent inaction by the university’s International Relations Office violated the deceased’s right to equality and right to live with dignity and led to her suicide.

On Friday evening, the NHRC issued a notice to the Odisha chief secretary and the director general of police in connection with the latest suicide case, directing them to have the case investigated and to submit an action taken report by May 9.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate two consecutive student suicides at KIIT University.

The higher education regulator said the panel will examine institutional policies, student welfare compliance, and mental health support systems and submit its report within 10 days. The panel will also recommend steps to “strengthen student safety mechanisms and institutional accountability,” the officials said.