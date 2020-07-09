e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha reduces special Covid-19 cess on liquor to 15 per cent amid slump in sales

Odisha reduces special Covid-19 cess on liquor to 15 per cent amid slump in sales

The excise department in a statement said only 15 per cent special Covid cess would be charged on MRP of various liquor including beer and wine instead of the earlier rate of 50 per cent.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:17 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Odisha had imposed a special Covid cess on alcoholic beverages in May that helped it mop up around Rs. 200 crores.
Odisha had imposed a special Covid cess on alcoholic beverages in May that helped it mop up around Rs. 200 crores.(HT PHOTO.)
         

A little more than a month after the Odisha government levied a special Covid-19 fee of 50 per cent of MRP on alcoholic beverages, it slashed it to 15 per cent due to lower sales.

The excise department in a statement said only 15 per cent special Covid cess would be charged on MRP of various liquor including beer and wine instead of the earlier rate of 50 per cent.

Odisha had imposed a special Covid cess on alcoholic beverages in May that helped it mop up around Rs.200 crores. However, over the last few weeks, cheaper IMFL drinks from neighbouring states have been pouring into Odisha resulting in excise losses for the state.

Last month, manufacturers of alcoholic beverages had urged the state government to reduce the special Covid fee from 50 per cent to a reasonable rate and allow retailers in the state to sell such products from outlets, an official said on Saturday.

Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies director general Vinod Giri in a letter to the Odisha chief minister said the 50 per cent cess had led to a drastic fall in liquor sales.

The state government from the beginning of this month has permitted opening of outlets after allowing them to sell via online. However, the shops would be open till 6 pm to avoid the evening crowd.

tags
top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In