close_game
close_game
News / India News / Odisha reports highest cases of cybercrime against women in 2022: NCRB

Odisha reports highest cases of cybercrime against women in 2022: NCRB

PTI |
Dec 05, 2023 06:25 PM IST

Odisha reports highest cases of cybercrime against women in 2022: NCRB

Of the 542 cases, 269 were recorded for publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material and the remaining 273 were registered under other cybercrimes, including blackmailing, defamation, morphing and fake profiles, the report said.

HT Image
HT Image

Odisha also reported the second-highest cases of publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in the country, while Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 450 cyber pornography crimes against 455 women.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Similarly, a total of 273 cases from Odisha were victims of cyber morphing, the highest among the states, and Uttarakhand ranked second with 75 such cases and Tamil Nadu third with 24.

The eastern state reported the maximum number of trafficked people in the country in 2022.

As many as 1,120 people, including 502 women, were trafficked in Odisha last year followed by Maharashtra (805 victims).

At least 353 of the trafficked victims in Odisha were below 18 years and of whom, 140 were girls. The state rescued 1,816 victims, who were trafficked before and in 2022, the report said.

Crimes against senior citizens and children have increased in the state last year.

Altogether 8,240 cases of crime against children were reported in Odisha in 2022, up from 7,899 in 2021 and 6,330 in 2020.

Similarly, offences against senior citizens saw an alarming increase to 551 cases in 2022, more than double from 210 in 2021.

However, the state witnessed a decline in cases of crime against women in 2022.

As many as 23,648 cases of crime against women were reported in the state last year, down from 31,352 in 2021.

With eight murders stemming from political rivalry in 2022, Odisha was ranked second behind Jharkhand (17) in the country.

Odisha reported 224 cases of riots over political rivalry, which was also the second highest after Kerala’s 301 in 2022.

Moreover, the eastern state registered 85 cases relating to disproportionate assets against corrupt public servants in 2022, which is also the highest in the country.

Karnataka and Bihar ranked second and third by registering 56 and 48 such cases during the year, the report added.

Get Latest India News and Cyclone Michaung Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out