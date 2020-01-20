e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / India News / Odisha teacher suspended after video of him thrashing students goes viral

Odisha teacher suspended after video of him thrashing students goes viral

The video shows over 15 students including girls kneeling on the school verandah while Rout is beating a few of the students repeatedly. He even pulled the ponytail of one of the girl students before thrashing her.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:52 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
In the video, the teacher, Rati Narayan Rout working in Pitatangara Upper Primary School under Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar district was seen thrashing several students including girls while making them kneel down on Monday. (Image used for representation).
In the video, the teacher, Rati Narayan Rout working in Pitatangara Upper Primary School under Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar district was seen thrashing several students including girls while making them kneel down on Monday. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
         

A school teacher in Odisha was suspended on Monday after a video of him thrashing several students of his school while making them kneel down went viral.

In the video, the teacher, Rati Narayan Rout working in Pitatangara Upper Primary School under Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar district was seen thrashing several students including girls while making them kneel down on Monday.

The video shows over 15 students including girls kneeling on the school verandah while Rout is beating a few of the students repeatedly. He even pulled the ponytail of one of the girl students before thrashing her.

When the person shooting the video asked Rout about his act, he said he doesn’t have any other option as the students are unruly.

Keonjhar district education officer Kapilendra Mishra said Rout has been suspended.

Though Odisha banned corporal punishment in schools in 2004 following strings of allegations of teachers beating up students, there have been several instances of its violation. In November last year, a class 5 student of a primary school in western Odisha district of Jharsuguda was admitted to hospital after being allegedly thrashed by the headmaster in-charge of the school.

The Odisha government said severe disciplinary action would be taken against such teachers and even started a telephone helpline for students to report in case they got any physical punishment from teachers.

tags
top news
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news