Odisha teacher suspended after video of him thrashing students goes viral

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:52 IST

A school teacher in Odisha was suspended on Monday after a video of him thrashing several students of his school while making them kneel down went viral.

In the video, the teacher, Rati Narayan Rout working in Pitatangara Upper Primary School under Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar district was seen thrashing several students including girls while making them kneel down on Monday.

The video shows over 15 students including girls kneeling on the school verandah while Rout is beating a few of the students repeatedly. He even pulled the ponytail of one of the girl students before thrashing her.

When the person shooting the video asked Rout about his act, he said he doesn’t have any other option as the students are unruly.

Keonjhar district education officer Kapilendra Mishra said Rout has been suspended.

Though Odisha banned corporal punishment in schools in 2004 following strings of allegations of teachers beating up students, there have been several instances of its violation. In November last year, a class 5 student of a primary school in western Odisha district of Jharsuguda was admitted to hospital after being allegedly thrashed by the headmaster in-charge of the school.

The Odisha government said severe disciplinary action would be taken against such teachers and even started a telephone helpline for students to report in case they got any physical punishment from teachers.