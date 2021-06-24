Odisha to announce class 10 exam result on Friday

Odisha board of secondary education on Thursday said it will announce annual results for High School Certificate (HSE), state Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination 2021 for class 10 on Friday afternoon.

“After being approved by the Examination Committee, the results of all the above three examinations will be published from the BSE (Board of Secondary Education) head office at Cuttack at 4 pm,” an official release said.

The results will be made available on websites - bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 pm onwards.

On April 21, Odisha announced cancellation of class 10 examination for the current academic year (2021-22) due to rising Covid-19 cases. Nearly 650,000 students were to write the board examination.

Odisha secondary education board had said it will mark class 10 students based on their marks in class 9 and pre-board exams. Board of Secondary Education (BSE) said marks of class 9 half yearly examination and annual examination will be taken into account apart from the results of 2nd, 3rd and the 4th Practice Test taken in class 10.

“While 40% weightage will be given to highest marks secured in class 9 exams in each subject, 30% weightage will be given to two highest marks in all subjects out of three practice tests conducted in class-10. In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of class 10 exam, 100% weightage will be given to the marks secured in class 9 exam (both half yearly & annual) and subject-wise highest marks will be taken into consideration,” the board had earlier explained the marking process.

In case a candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70% weightage will be given to the marks secured in class-9 exams-half yearly and annual.

School’s performance in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 HSC examination will also be taken into account for the results, the board had said.

The board has also left a window of opportunity open for students who may not be satisfied with their result, by allowing them to appear in offline examinations to be conducted by the board after the pandemic situation improves.