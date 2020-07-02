Odisha to start plasma therapy in 4 hospitals as Covid-19 cases soar past 7,500

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:14 IST

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to launch plasma therapy in the state soon in four of its hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients as the number of coronavirus cases surged past 7,500.

Health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das who chaired a high-level meeting said plasma therapy will be started in the SCB Medical College and Hospital and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack and SUM Hospital and KIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Das said a technical committee would be formed to outline the treatment plan for plasma therapy and prepare a blueprint for its successful introduction in the state.

The committee will also create awareness among people regarding plasma therapy and submit a detailed report to the government. Convalescent plasma therapy involves the use of antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to treat other infected people.

Das said Odisha has already received its first batch of Remdesivir drug for use in case of critically ill Covid-19 patients. Besides, Fabiflu has also reached the state to be used for patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Meanwhile, 3 more districts - Kendrapara, Bolangir and Dhenkanal - today announced weekend shutdowns for the month of July in addition to 10 districts as 229 new coronavirus cases were identified today. Among the new cases are 17 people including four members of a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer in Cuttack district. The DSP had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The number of deaths due to Covid-19 has risen to 27 in the district.

In the Covid-19 epicentre of Ganjam district, a worried administration on Thursday prohibited all non-essential vehicular movement in the region till July 31 as a precautionary measure to stop the surge of cases. Ganjam collector Vijay Amrita Kulange took to Twitter and urged people of the district not to travel in vehicles without an emergency situation. He, however, said agricultural activities, essential goods transportation and movement of health services would be allowed.

The curbs came as market places in Berhampur town of the district witnessed unprecedented crowds with people resorting to panic buying violating social distancing guidelines on Wednesday. The district administration on Saturday had imposed a complete shutdown in the city for four days.

In Bhubaneswar, the state government announced that all its offices in Lok Seva Bhawan, Krishni Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and Kharavela Bhawan would be out of bounds for people till July 31. In Jajpur district, another Covid-19 hotspot, the administration has made all government offices out of bounds for people till the midnight of July 8.