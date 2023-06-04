'Who's running away?': Anurag Thakur on Rahul Gandhi's ‘accountability’ tweet over Odisha train mishap

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's attacks on the Narendra Modi government in wake of the train accident in Odisha. Responding to Gandhi's tweet on fixing accountability for the mishap, the minister said, "Who is running away from accountability? Our Union Ministers were present on the accident spot &doing their duties. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and defames India”.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (PTI)

The minister's statement came after Gandhi attacked the Modi government in connection with the train tragedy in Odisha. He said, "No accountability even after 270+ deaths? The Modi government cannot run away from taking responsibility for such a painful accident. The Prime Minister should immediately ask the Railway Minister to resign!”The opposition parties including the Congress have been demanding the resignation of railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over one of the deadliest rail accidents in decades. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Modi was busy flagging off trains while not paying attention to railway safety. He called for fixing accountability of all posts from top to bottom to prevent such incidents in future.Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "Unequivocally and unambiguously, we demand the resignation of the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Nothing short of it".

Other opposition parties like Trinamool Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have also demanded resignation of the railways minister.

