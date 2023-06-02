9 years of Modi government: India is showing way to the world, says Baghel in Varanasi

Union minister of state SP Singh Baghel on Thursday said the country was continuously setting new records and showing the way to the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed these views at a press conference in Varanasi on the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre. Union minister of state SP Singh Baghel addressing a press conference in Varanasi on the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The minister said the country witnessed unprecedented development in every field in the last nine years under the leadership of PM Modi and India is fast moving on the path of becoming a developed country.

Simultaneously, India is continuously setting new records in creating world-class infrastructure, including roads, setting up new airports. India is now showing the way to the world, he added.

Baghel said that following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’, the Modi government has not only connected the deprived and exploited people with the mainstream but has also empowered them. “21st century is India’s century, today the whole world is full of confidence about India’, he added.

He said that since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has established the resolution of “India First” in every policy.

Till 2014 the number of IIMs was 13 while in the last 9 years, 7 new IIMs were set up. Similarly, till 2014, the number of universities in the country was 723 while in the last 9 years, 390 new universities were set up.

He said that today India is making 5G technology itself under self-reliant India. It has left the world behind in mobile manufacturing and empowered the poor with cheap internet. Small traders have been promoted through digital transactions. Moreover, 74 airports were also set up in the last nine years.

In ease of doing business, India was at number 142 in 2014 and it reached number 63 in 2022. In mobile manufacturing, it was in 12th position in 2014, while in 2022 it will reach second position. Similarly, automobile production will be in the seventh position by 2014, while by 2022 it will reach the third position.

He said that along with development, the heritage was also enriched by constructing Buddha Circuit. At the same time, the beautification of Somnath Temple, and Kedarnath Dham was done. The construction of the Baba Mahakal Corridor, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and Baba Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was also done. The Grand Sriram Temple is being built at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

Baghel said that there has been unprecedented development in Kashi. Projects worth ₹17,832 crore have been completed while projects worth ₹12,475 crore are under construction. Baba Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, gas pipeline, expressway, ring road, waterway, highway, multi-model terminal, international rudraksh convention centre, gau ashray kendra were built and Mahakal Train from Varanasi to Ujjain was also started.