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Odisha tribal girl trafficked to UP, raped repeatedly for years; FIR registered: Police

Police said they have launched an investigation after the survivor lodged a complaint on May 23 at Kamakshyanagar police station.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 07:41 am IST
By Debabrata Mohanty
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A 17-year-old tribal girl from Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, who was allegedly trafficked to Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district under the pretext of a job, sold twice and subjected to repeated sexual and physical abuse for two years, escaped last week with the help of a local lawyer and returned home, police said.

Police are on the lookout for the prime accused, who is absconding.(AI-generated image)

Police said they have launched an investigation after the survivor lodged a complaint on May 23 at Kamakshyanagar police station and are on the lookout for the prime accused, who is absconding.

“A woman has filed a complaint alleging assault in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh after a man from Odisha sold her there. The suspect is currently on the run,” said Jitendra Mallick, inspector-in-charge of Kamakshyanagar police station.

According to the FIR, the girl was living in the Kankadahada area of Dhenkanal district after her mother’s second marriage when a local man approached her in 2024 with an offer of employment in Bhubaneswar.

Instead of a job in Bhubaneswar, she and three other girls were trafficked to Uttar Pradesh and handed over to a man named Asish Yadav in the Jhansi district.

 
jhansi odisha sexual abuse
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