Odisha tribal killed by neighbour over witchcraft suspicion: Police

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:16 IST

A tribal in Malkangiri district of Odisha was killed by his neighbour on Monday allegedly for practising black magic, according to the police.

Police said Ura Padiami, a resident of Nuaguda village under Malkangiri police limits, was attacked by his neighbour Deba Kabasi with a sharp hatchet at his home.

Padiami suffered serious injuries in the attack and died on the spot.

Kabasi had lost his father on Sunday and his brother a month ago under mysterious circumstances.

“Following the death of two persons in the family, Kabasi suspected that Padiami was practising sorcery to harm his loved ones. He visited Padiami’s house in the morning and hit his head with a sharp weapon,” said a police official in Malkangiri.

Kabasi was arrested soon after the murder.