Odisha village adjacent to Chhattisgarh reports 29 positive cases of Covid-19

A village in the western Odisha district of Nuapara reported 29 positive cases of Covid-19 on a day in which the state reported 170 new cases taking the total number of active infections beyond 1000.

Officials in Nuapara district said 29 people of the Brahamanpada village under Sinapali block have tested positive for the viral infection.

The BDO of Sinapali said a total of 56 samples were collected from the village for testing of which 29 tested positive for Covid-19. As the village is contiguous to Chhattisgarh, where a spurt in cases has been reported, it is suspected that the villagers got the infection from there. Following the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the local sarpanch has announced the closure of the weekly market to be held tomorrow.

Nabarangpur district in southern Odisha became the second district after Malkangiri to have night curfew. The Nabarangpur district administration decided to impose night curfew between 8 pm and 6 am beginning Thursday.

In the state capital of Bhubaneswar, police will make attempts to ensure that people follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distance.

“In the last few days, we have observed that Covid-19 infections have recorded a slight increase in our city. We want to first sensitize people that it is of utmost importance to contain this increase in Covid-19 infections,” said Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi. “We will sensitize people on this and then enforce strictly mask wearing and social distancing.”