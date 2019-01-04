 Odisha woman’s head smashed with stone, burnt to death by son after quarrel
Odisha woman’s head smashed with stone, burnt to death by son after quarrel

Tapas Mandal, a drunkard, smashed his mother Gita’s head with a stone and then reportedly poured kerosene over her and set her afire, killing her immediately.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2019 23:58 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
A man allegedly set afire his 55-year-old mother on Friday evening in Malkangiri district after smashing her head with a stone following an altercation. (AP )

A man allegedly set afire his 55-year-old mother on Friday evening in Malkangiri district after smashing her head with a stone following an altercation.

Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said 30-year-old Tapas Mandal, a Bengali, had an altercation with his mother Gita Mandal in MPV-55 village under Motu police station area after which he smashed her head with a stone. Mandal then reportedly poured kerosene over his mother and set her afire. The woman died immediately.

Police reached the spot and recovered the bones and ashes of the burnt body. The accused is absconding, they said.

Police said Tapas was a drunkard and used to abuse his family members regularly. His wife had recently left him due to his behaviour.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 23:08 IST

