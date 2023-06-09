Home / India News / Odisha approves projects worth 3,457 crore: Official

Odisha approves projects worth 3,457 crore: Official

ByHT Correspondent, Bhubaneswar
Jun 09, 2023 12:08 AM IST

At least 10 of these investment intents were received during the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, said official

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of Odisha government, chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, on Thursday granted approval to 18 industrial projects worth around 3,457 crore, said officials aware of the development. The projects will generate employment opportunities for 14,436 people in the state, the officials said.

The projects include a 1020 MT high-end refractory products plant by TYK Corporation in Jajpur district, a manufacturing set-up for Acidic Refractory Bricks, Acidic Monolitics, Refractory Bricks, Steel Casting flux, and Precast Prefired Shaped Refractory Plant by Calderys India Refractories Limited, a poultry feed manufacturing unit by Abis Exports India Pvt Ltd in Badachana of Jajpur district with an investment of 161.57 crore and 1000MWh battery pack in Khurda district by OgoEnergy India Private Limited with an investment of 201 crore, said officials. .

