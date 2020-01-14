Officer made name in anti-terror ops

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:02 IST

Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh, who is mired in controversy after being arrested for alleged terror links, is a decorated officer who quickly rose through the ranks and made a name for himself in counter-insurgency operations.

Singh, who joined the force in 1990 as a sub-inspector, was first posted in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara and has also served as DSP in the militancy hit Pulwama district. His career, spanning roughly two decades, was mostly spent with the police in sensitive districts and in roles dealing directly with anti-militancy operations.

He also served in the traffic wing of the J&K police.

“Singh was a big name in anti-militancy operations. Him getting trapped with top militants is a big thing and needs to be investigated,” said a senior officer who worked with him.

A second officer said Singh faced investigation earlier on extortion charges, which resulted in his transfer. He was currently serving in the anti-hijacking wing of Srinagar airport, a role he had held for about two years. He was also awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry last year.

“He always wanted to make money and for that he could go to any extent. He also had the patronage of some seniors which helped him,” said a third senior police officer.

A fourth officer said Singh would often brag about his role in counter-militancy operations. “He made good money in his career but his role has left many police officers shocked,” he added.

Singh, who hails from the Tral region of south Kashmir, has two houses – one in the posh Indra Nagar area of Srinagar and another in Jammu.

Some of his colleagues described Singh an officer who would often take chances to earn money and promotion.

“I don’t know in which circumstances he decided to ferry militants whether it could be love for money or somebody had asked him to help these militants to ferry outside the state. One thing is clear, nobody is going to save him,” said one of his colleagues.

Officials said inspector general Vijay Kumar and deputy inspector general of south Kashmir, Atul Goel, played an important role in registering a case against the officer.

“This police officer has worked in many anti militancy operations but the way he was captured yesterday in which he was driving two-three militants in a vehicle to Jammu, it is a heinous crime,” Kumar said.

Many said the arrest brought a bad name to the police and could hurt the morale of personnel who are at the forefront of anti-militancy operations. But former director general of police Kuldeep Khoda lauded the force for not hesitating in arresting their senior officer.

“It is the JKP which has caught its own officer…No one can cast any doubt on the police force,” Khoda said.