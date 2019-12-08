Officer who helped save dozens from burning building injured in rescue ops

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:38 IST

Rajesh Shukla, additional district magistrate (ADM) of Old Delhi area, who was one of the first officers to reach the factory in Anaj Mandi on Sunday morning and took part in rescue operations to save inmates in the burning building, ended up in hospital with minor injuries.

There was confusion about the number of people in the building when firefighters reached the site. Forty three people died in the blaze.

“When he reached the spot, I was informed that there might be a couple of people stuck on the second floor,” Shukla said.

“Fortunately, I was already in my fire suit and I entered the building immediately. I rushed towards the place where I was told that the people were stuck. When I reached there, there were two people who were conscious but several others were unconscious lying on the floor and gasping,” Shukla said.

He asked the people who were conscious to leave with him and carried the others down to the exit. In the first wave of rescue operations, fire fighters evacuated 12 unconscious people.

As the narrow lane was blocked by the fire engines, the ambulances could not enter. “We carried the people out to the main road initially when the ambulances could not come in. Most of the people who we brought out during the first wave survived,” said Shukla.

He entered the building again, this time with the breathing apparatus after he was informed that there were more people in the building.

“By then the fire was blazing at the exit and even the room next to it. But it was good that we went in. In another room, we found around 30 more unconscious people,” he said.

He was later brought to Lok Nayak hospital with a small knee cap injury and smoke inhalation. “I have inhaled a lot of smoke and have a terrible head ache because of it,” he said.

He was administered oxygen and has been kept under observation at the emergency ward of Lok Nayak hospital.