30 dead, several injured in fire at a house in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 09:28 IST

At least 30 people were killed in a massive fire at a grain market in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, officials said.

“30 people died in the fire,” DCP North, Monika Bharadwaj said.

According to news agencies, a call about the fire was received at 5:22am from Anaj Mandi and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.

Deputy chief fire officer of the Delhi Fire Service Sunil Choudhary earlier told news agency Asian News International that the fire has been doused.