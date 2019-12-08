e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

30 dead, several injured in fire at a house in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road

According to news agencies, a call about the fire was received at 5:22am from Anaj Mandi and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2019 09:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A call about the fire was received at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
A call about the fire was received at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.(ANI/Twitter)
         

At least 30 people were killed in a massive fire at a grain market in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, officials said.

“30 people died in the fire,” DCP North, Monika Bharadwaj said.

According to news agencies, a call about the fire was received at 5:22am from Anaj Mandi and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.

Deputy chief fire officer of the Delhi Fire Service Sunil Choudhary earlier told news agency Asian News International that the fire has been doused.

tags
top news
30 dead, several injured in fire at a house in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road
30 dead, several injured in fire at a house in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road
‘Ajit approached us, Sharad Pawar hid half conversation with PM’: Fadnavis
‘Ajit approached us, Sharad Pawar hid half conversation with PM’: Fadnavis
‘I will fight to ensure capital punishment’: Unnao victim’s father
‘I will fight to ensure capital punishment’: Unnao victim’s father
Acid thrown on rape victim by four for refusing to withdraw case
Acid thrown on rape victim by four for refusing to withdraw case
Gunman showed shooting videos at party before US naval base attack: Report
Gunman showed shooting videos at party before US naval base attack: Report
Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle
Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle
Kohli 25 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve huge T20I milestone
Kohli 25 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve huge T20I milestone
PM Modi, Sitharaman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kareena: #HTLS2019 highlights
PM Modi, Sitharaman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kareena: #HTLS2019 highlights
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News