Delhi fire incident extremely horrific, thoughts with those who lost their lives: PM Modi

“The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 11:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the fire incident in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area as extremely horrific.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the fire incident in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area as extremely horrific.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the fire incident in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area as extremely horrific. A massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.

“The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

“Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy,” he said.

