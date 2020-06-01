OIL sends show cause notice to Gujarat firm for gas well blowout in Assam

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:42 IST

Six days since blow out took place in a natural gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Oil India Limited (OIL) on Monday sent show cause notice to a Gujarat based company involved in the drilling operations.

Addressing media persons in Assam’s Duliajan on Monday, OIL chairman-cum-managing director Sushil Chandra Mishra said show cause notice has been issued to John Energy Private Limited.

He also assured that action would be initiated on employees of OIL if there is any prima facie evidence of human error. A five-member inquiry committee has been formed to probe the blow out.

Meanwhile, gas and condensate continued to flow “uncontrollably” from the well in Baghjan area, which witnessed a blow out on Wednesday. Nearly 2,500 persons from 650 families residing near the well have been evacuated as a safety measure and are now residing in three camps.

A blow out is uncontrolled release of crude oil or gas from a well when pressure control systems fail. Condensate is a low density high gravity hydrocarbon phase that is generally found along with natural gas.

In a release issued on Monday, OIL said that a crisis management team was able to reach the well and started pumping water continuously into the well head by opening a casing valve.

Water is pumped into the well and nearby areas to ensure there is no breakout of fire. A pipeline is being laid from a nearby river to ensure continuous supply of water and a big pond is being excavated to store water.

“OIL has also contacted global experts to control the blow out. Offers with action plan and time line received from Boots and Coots, Alert Disaster Control and Wild Well Control. The offers are being examined and are under consideration,” OIL said in a press release.

According to local residents, condensate from the well has covered nearby trees and houses with a layer of oil.

An oil-like layer was also witnessed in the water bodies of the Maguri wetland close to the well. Carcass of a Gangetic dolphin was found in the wetland on Friday which led to fears that it might have died from oil contamination.

The OIL well in Baghjan is close to the Dibru Saikhowa national park. According to Tinsukia district officials, though there is not much threat from the blow out to the park, it could impact the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) near it.

On Monday OIL CMD Mishra said that they were also concerned about reported impact on bio diversity of the area and are awaiting findings of district administration, forest department and pollution control board to take necessary action.

Mishra reaffirmed that OIL is not carrying out any exploration inside the ESZ.

Last month, the union forest, environment and climate change ministry had given environmental clearance for extension drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at seven locations by OIL under Dibru-Saikhowa national park.