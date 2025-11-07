Man comes back to life after presumed ‘dead’ in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

In a shocking turn of events, a man in Madhya Pradesh presumed dead by his family started breathing while his funeral preparations were underway, leaving his family members surprised — and overjoyed. After he was taken off life support at the hospital on Thursday, his family members believed he had stopped breathing and passed away.(Unsplash/representational)

70-year-old Makhanlal Vaid was admitted to a private hospital in Indore on November 1 after he had suffered a brain haemmorrhage, news agency PTI reported quoting his son Sanjay.

“My father underwent surgery at the hospital. The operation was successful, but after some time, his condition deteriorated and he was put on life support,” Sanjay said.

While he was undergoing treatment at the hospital, his condition did not improve for a long time. It was then that his family decided to bring him home.

After he was taken off life support at the hospital on Thursday, his family members believed he had stopped breathing and passed away.

Sanjay added that he has also posted a message about his father's death on social media, along with details of a funeral procession. The family started making arrangements for the funeral, and relatives and acquaintances began gathering at their house.

Nearly half an hour into mourning and the arrangements for funeral, Vaid started breathing.

Terming the event a miracle, Sanjay said that his father is recovering at home. “We are praying for my father's speedy recovery,” he said, who posted a fresh message on social media informing people of his father's well-being.

A similar incident made it to the headlines in January 2024, when a man who was declared dead reportedly came back to life while his family members were bringing him home from hospital, HT reported earlier.

Doctors confirmed that he was alive and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal. PTI took to X to share a thread about the incident.

“All relatives had reached home, and arrangements had been made for the last rites. Suddenly, doctors at the hospital in Nising called and said he is fine. This is a miracle,” the post read.