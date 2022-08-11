Home / India News / Old video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside plane viral, Scindia says ‘hazardous’

Old video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside plane viral, Scindia says ‘hazardous’

india news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 01:50 PM IST
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who was tagged in the viral video said there will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour.
Screenshot from the viral video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside a plane.&nbsp;
Screenshot from the viral video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside a plane. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As a video of Bobby Kataria, a social media star, smoking on board of a flight went viral on Thursday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed to news agency ANI that the video is old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took note of the video and said there will be no tolerance towards such hazard

According to ANI reports, Balvinder Kataria, popularly known as Bobby Kataria, had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on January 23, 2022. The video was taken down from his social media pages. "Video isn't available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier," the authorities said.

Bobby Kataria, a Haryana resident, is a known offender. On July 28, he uploaded a video of drinking alcohol in the middle of a road in Dehradun. Reports said Uttarakhand Police have taken note of the video and said action will be taken against him.

After his video of drinking liquor blocking a busy road with a background song saying 'Sadkain apne baap ki (The roads belong to my father)' went viral, the video of him smoking inside a plane surfaced.

Bobby Kataria is a bodybuilder with 630K followers on Instagram. He became very famous on TikTok. But after TikTok was banned in India, he started posting his videos on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
civil aviation jyotiraditya scindia social media viral video + 2 more
civil aviation jyotiraditya scindia social media viral video + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out