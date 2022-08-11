Old video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside plane viral, Scindia says ‘hazardous’

As a video of Bobby Kataria, a social media star, smoking on board of a flight went viral on Thursday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed to news agency ANI that the video is old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took note of the video and said there will be no tolerance towards such hazard

According to ANI reports, Balvinder Kataria, popularly known as Bobby Kataria, had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on January 23, 2022. The video was taken down from his social media pages. "Video isn't available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier," the authorities said.

Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 11, 2022

Bobby Kataria, a Haryana resident, is a known offender. On July 28, he uploaded a video of drinking alcohol in the middle of a road in Dehradun. Reports said Uttarakhand Police have taken note of the video and said action will be taken against him.

After his video of drinking liquor blocking a busy road with a background song saying 'Sadkain apne baap ki (The roads belong to my father)' went viral, the video of him smoking inside a plane surfaced.

Bobby Kataria is a bodybuilder with 630K followers on Instagram. He became very famous on TikTok. But after TikTok was banned in India, he started posting his videos on Instagram.

