Olympian Aslam Sher Khan offers to be super-sub for Rahul Gandhi

Former union minister and hockey Olympian Aslam Sher Khan has offered to step into Rahul Gandhi’s shoes as the Congress president for a period of two years in a letter that not too many senior Congressmen are taking seriously.

Khan is the first leader to stake claim to the post after Gandhi offered his resignation at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi on May 25 following the debacle in general elections.

The party’s highest decision-making body unanimously rejected the offer and passed a resolution, authorising Gandhi to revamp the organisation.

A large number of Congress leaders from across the country and heads of alliance parties have urged Gandhi to reconsider his decision. In a letter to the Congress president on May 27, Khan wrote: “...I would like to offer my services to the party and take responsibility as a provisional Congress president for a time-bound period of two years only.”

Khan, who was a member of the Indian hockey team that won the 1975 world cup at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, said he made the offer on the basis of his experience both as an international player and as a politician.

The 65-year-old former Olympian — he participated in the 1972 Munich Olympics — who has occasionally been in the news with his critical remarks against a section in the Congress party seems to think he can be a super-sub again. In 2017, his statement against the then Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav prompted the state unit to announce that Khan was no longer associated with the party.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 07:33 IST