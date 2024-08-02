Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's coach Samaresh Jung receives demolition notice, asked to vacate home

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's coach Samaresh Jung has received a demolition notice and asked to vacate his house in Delhi in two days by the Land and Development office, citing that the land belongs to the ministry of defence. Olympic winner Manu Bhaker's coach Samaresh Jung received a demolition notice from the LNDO for his house in Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI)

The settlement where Jung lives has been deemed illegal by the office under the ministry of urban affairs and is scheduled to be demolished in two days.

Jung, who coached Olympic bronze medalist Manu Bhaker, told NDTV that he returned to India yesterday to discover that his home for the last 75 years was marked for demolition.

In a post on X, Jung said, “After the euphoria of Indian shooters winning two Olympic medals, I the team coach just returned home from the Olympics to the disheartening news that my house and locality is to be demolished in 2 days.”

“I returned last evening around 5 PM. And, around 6 PM, there was this announcement that the house was going to be demolished in two days and that we needed to vacate it,” he said.

The Khyber Pass colony in Civil Lines, Delhi, has been legally contested between residents and the Ministry of Defence. The Delhi high court on July 9 ruled that the area fell under the ministry of defence's jurisdiction.

Samaresh Jung, told reporters, that the exact area to be demolished had not been indicated and the amount of time given to vacate was too little for people who had been living their for decades.

Jung said, “There has been no proper information or notice. How can families living here since 75 years vacate in 2 days? Shockingly, the LNDO makes a haphazard announcement of demolition with a notice of 2 days, without any clarity of the exact area to be demolished.”

He also asked that he should be allowed to make a “dignified exit” and appealed for two months' time to vacate the area properly.