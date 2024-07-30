Manu Bhaker's managers to send legal notices to non-sponsor brands making congratulatory ads: Report

Multiple non-sponsor brands have been making congratulatory ads using photos and videos of Manu Bhaker, the 22-year-old shooter who won a bronze medal this Sunday at the Paris Olympics, the Economic Times reported, citing industry executives, and added that IOS Sports & Entertainment which manages Bhaker will be sending legal notices to these brands. HT couldn't independently verify the information. Manu Bhaker, the 22-year-old shooter won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics (AP)

Which non-sponsor brands have been using Manu Bhaker's photos and videos to make congratulatory ads?

“Since yesterday, almost two dozen brands which are not associated with Manu, have released congratulatory ads on social media with her images and their brands," the report quoted Neerav Tomar, MD of IOS Sports & Entertainment as saying. "This is not allowed legally and we are serving legal notices to these brands. This is moment marketing free of cost.”

These brands include Bajaj Foods, LIC, FIITJEE, Oakwood International School, Apricot Bioscience, Praneet Group, Radha TMT, Kineto, Parul Ayurved Hospital, and Xtrabrick Realtors, according to the report.

Which brands does Manu Bhaker currently endorse?

Manu Bhaker currently only endorses sports gear and fitness fashion company Performax Activewear. However, about half a dozen other brands are in negotiations with her for sponsorships.

What is the legal scenario for such violations in India?

Though laws preventing such violations do exist, they are not very concrete and celebrities in India also often do not pursue legal action that much as in Europe and the US. This is due to the litigation processes in India being long-drawn, the report read.

