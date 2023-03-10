Om Birla leads Indian parliamentary delegation to Bahrain for 146th IPU assembly

An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is in Bahrain to attend the 146th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The Lok Sabha speaker and the delegation arrived at Manama on Thursday.

They are scheduled to meet IPU president Duarte Pacheco and interact with members of the Indian community in Manama on Friday.

The delegation consists of Lok Sabha MPs Bhatruhari Mahtab, Poonamben Maadam, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Heena Vijaykumar Gavit, Rakhsha Nikhil Khadse, Diya Kumari and Aparajita Sarangi and Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva, Sasmit Patra, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, and Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh.

On Saturday, Birla will lead the Indian delegation at the opening ceremony of the 146th IPU to be held in the Plenary Hall under the patronage of the King of Bahrain.

The Indian delegation is also said to participate in the Asia Pacific Group meeting of the IPU on Saturday.

Birla will also partake in the general debate of the 146th Assembly of the IPU on Sunday and speak on the theme “Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance”.

Apart from holding bilateral meetings with counterparts of several countries, Birla while at Bahrain will meet the presiding officers of the G20 countries Parliaments and invite them to the P20 Summit to be held in New Delhi later this year.

The 146th Assembly of the IPU and its related meetings will be held in Manama, Bahrain, from Saturday, to Wednesday at the invitation of the Parliament of Bahrain.

As many as 110 parliaments, including delegations from countries in conflict situations from all over the world are expected to attend.

During the assembly, the IPU will offer opportunities for exchanges on good practices to promote inclusion and support peaceful coexistence as a prerequisite of resilient, cohesive and democratic societies.