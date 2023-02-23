Legislature must be centre of unhindered debate: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Legislature, as a forum to solve people’s problems, must be a centre of unhindered debate sans disruption, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday while inaugurating the 19th Annual Zone III Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in Sikkim’s Capital, Gangtok. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 19th Annual Zone III Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in Gangtok on Thursday. (Twitter/Om Birla)

“Legislature, as a forum to solve people’s problems, must be a centre of unhindered debate sans disruption which will increase peoples’ faith in democratic institutions, thereby strengthening our democracy,” he said.

Referring to Digital Parliament, Birla said that the work of the legislature is being taken to the public with the help of technology; social media has also emerged as an important tool for interaction. He called for greater participation of people in law making process so that laws can be made as per the hopes and aspirations of people.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), previously known as the Empire Parliamentary Association, is an organisation which works to support good governance, democracy and human rights.

The CPA India Region comprises of a total of 31 Legislatures, from Assam in the East to the Gujarat in the West. After the Africa Region, India has the largest number of member branches of the CPA.

Speaking on the issue of cyber bullying, which was the second theme of the conference, Birla said it was one among the negative effects of digitisation and hoped that the conclusions that would emerge from the conference would lead to improved solutions over the worry of cyber bullying.

Birla further spoke on drug abuse and its solutions and how the issue was affecting the young generation of not only in the North East region, but in the entire country.

Referring to a detailed discussions held on this matter in Parliament on December 20 and 21 last year, Birla said, “After a detailed and in-depth discussion on this topic, it emerged that members (of Parliament) must conduct a comprehensive public awareness campaign across the country to educate the youth. I urged all to work with a collective spirit to end the growing problem of drug abuse in the nation and work towards a drug-free India.”

Speaking on the economic potential of the North Eastern states, Birla said that there were huge possibilities in the field of tourism, renewable energy, organic farming and handicrafts and suggested that a strategy should be conceptualised in order to link the skills of the people of the North Eastern region with the national and global market to make sure that the whole region prospers.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, Speakers of Arunachalhal Pradesh and Sikkim Legislative Assemblies and chairman of CPA India Region, Zone – III, Pasang D. Sona and members of the Sikkim Legislature were also present at the event.

“The entire North East region has witnessed remarkable and far-reaching changes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In today’s time, the North East region has changed from being a Political Platform to a Developmental Platform. The state and the region can see unprecedented progress due to infrastructure development like Multi-Modal Connectivity. Similarly there is progress and development in all other dimensions as well,” Birla said.

Earlier, on his arrival, Birla inspected Guard of Honour in the premise of Sikkim Legislative Assembly.