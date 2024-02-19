Omar Abdullah blasts Ghulam Nabi Azad over ‘secret meetings with Modi-Shah’ claim

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday blasted Democratic Azad Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad over the latter's ‘secret meetings with Modi-Shah’ claim about the Abdullahs, saying that ‘time will tell and people will decide who is ‘ghulam’ (slave) and who is ‘azad’ (free).’ Omar Abdullah (HT File)

“Wah bhai Wah Ghulam Nabi Azad, so much bile today. Where is the Ghulam Nabi Azad that was begging us for Rajya Sabha seats in J&K as recently as 2015?” the ex-Jammu and Kashmir chief minister posted on X (previously Twitter).

He added: “’Abdullahs knew about 370’ yet we were detained for 8 months including under PSA (Public Safety Act) & you (Azad) were free, the only ex CM in J&K free after 5th Aug.”

On August 5, 2019, prime minister Narendra Modi-led Union government withdrew ‘special status’ of Jammu and Kashmir, doing so by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution of India. At the time, several J&K politicians, including three former chief ministers (Farooq and Omar Abdullah, and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti) were put under house arrest, and released months later.

The NC leader, 53, further wrote: “’Abdullahs meet secretly’ yet my father is the one thrown out of his Govt house when he wasn’t MP & you are allowed to keep your ministerial bungalow? ‘Abdullahs say one thing in Kashmir & another in Delhi’ yet PM cries for you in Rajya Sabha & criticises us in every speech. Let’s not forget the Padma award for which you agreed to leave Congress & help BJP in Chenab valley."

Former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, 74, spent nearly three decades in the Congress, before resigning in August 2022, and formed his own political outfit, the DPAP, the very next month.