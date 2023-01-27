Omar Abdullah joins Rahul Gandhi, Cong' Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to march in the closing stages of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the Benihal area of the union territory's Ramban district Friday. Party workers lined up on both sides of the Banihal-Novyog tunnel and waited in the cold weather to receive and cheer on their party leader.

The yatra - which will halt for the night at Anantnag - will enter Kashmir Valley later today.

The National Conference leader was also seen wearing a white t-shirt; like the one Rahul Gandhi has worn over the past weeks and which was the subject of inquiry when the yatra was in Delhi during a severe cold wave - 'why doesn't Rahul Gandhi feel cold'.

Abdullah said Rahul started the yatra over concern at attempts to create communal tension and target minorities. "He began with an aim to change the situation and atmosphere of the country and not for his image makeover," he was quoted by news agency PTI.

"We have not joined this for the image of an individual but for the image of the county. It might be for the first time... ruling party does not have a single MP - either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha - from the Muslim community. It shows their attitude, " Omar Abdullah said.

On the Congress’ stand on the issue of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and the abrogation of Article 370, he said he would fight for statehood for J&K in court. "... government wants people of J&K to beg for elections but we are not beggars... won't beg for it."

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will culminate in Srinagar on January 30 after covering over 3,600 km since it began from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7. The Congress has planned a massive rally at the Sher-e Kashmir Stadium to mark the end of the yatra. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders from 24 opposition parties for this event.