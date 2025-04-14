As Saudi Arabia ‘cuts’ Indian private Hajj quota by 80%, Omar, Mehbooba express concern

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed concern over reports of an abrupt 80 per cent cut in India’s private Hajj quota, urging the external affairs ministry to take up the matter with authorities in Riyadh. Muslims perform the morning prayer around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca at the start of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, early on March 30, 2025. (AFP FILE)

Calling the development “disturbing”, Mufti said the move has left pilgrims and tour operators in distress.

“Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80% of India’s private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country. Urge the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution,” Mehbooba wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The office of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the reported cancellation of Hajj slots for over 52,000 Indian pilgrims, many of whom have already paid, is deeply concerning.

“I urge Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to engage with the Saudi authorities at the earliest to explore a resolution in the interest of all affected pilgrims. This measure is crucial to ease the distress of thousands hoping to undertake the sacred pilgrimage this year,” it said on X.

A recent Times of India report said the fate of around 52,000 Indian Hajj pilgrims was uncertain after Saudi Arabia cancelled zones in Mina that were previously allocated to private tour operators.

What dates are set for Hajj 2025?

Hajj this year is likely to be held between June 4 and June 9, 2025, depending on the moon sighting that signals the start of Zil-Hajj, the final month of the Islamic calendar.

Indian pilgrims are expected to begin travelling to Saudi Arabia by late April.

In India, Hajj travel is organised either by the Hajj Committee of India, which functions under the ministry of minority affairs, or by authorised private tour operators , also referred to as Hajj Group Organisers.

In January 2025, India secured a Hajj agreement with Saudi Arabia, confirming a pilgrimage quota of 1,75,025 for Indian pilgrims.

The agreement was signed by Union minister for minority affairs, Kiren Rijiju, and Saudi Arabia's minister for Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, in Jeddah.