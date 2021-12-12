Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Omicron impact to be less severe on India’s economy, says report
india news

Omicron impact to be less severe on India’s economy, says report

India’s economic recovery is expected to gain further strength in the remaining two quarters of the current financial year, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review for November.
A health worker taking a swab for RT-PCR test. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 06:23 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 may pose “a fresh risk” to the ongoing global recovery, but its impact would be “less severe” for India due to the increasing pace of vaccination in the country, a finance ministry report said on Saturday, expressing confidence in robust recovery of the domestic economy in the third and the fourth quarters of the financial year that ends in March.

India’s economic recovery is expected to gain further strength in the remaining two quarters of the current financial year, as evident from 19 among 22 high frequency indicators (HFIs) in September, October and November crossing their pre-pandemic levels in the corresponding months of 2019, the ministry said in its monthly economic review for November.

“India’s economic recovery is expected to gain further strength in the remaining quarters of the financial year on the back of upbeat market sentiments, rapid vaccination coverage, strong external demand and continuous policy support by Government and RBI (Reserve Bank of India),” the report said. “However, the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 poses a challenge to the sustained recovery, and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is warranted.”

“That said, the economy is better prepared to work with Covid, with rapidly growing vaccination coverage and lessons learnt from second wave in containing the contagion,” it added.

RELATED STORIES

The government is cautious about the Omicron variant, but with rapid vaccination and strong Covid-19 protocols, it is confident about sustained growth momentum, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last week at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“I’m still very hopeful that this year’s GDP (gross domestic product) numbers would be very encouraging, and we’d still be the fastest growing economy in the world,” Sitharaman said on November 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP