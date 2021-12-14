Arriving at Delhi airport on or after December 20? Steps to pre-book RT-PCR test

Starting December 20, passengers arriving at six major airports, from countries on India’s ‘at-risk’ list for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, will have to compulsorily pre-book their RT-PCR test, the ministry of civil aviation announced on Tuesday.

The six airports where the said rule will come into effect in the first phase are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the ministry further said.

Here's how visitors can pre-book slots online for their RT-PCR test at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport:

(1.) Visit www. newdelhiairport.in and look for ‘Book Covid-19 Test' on the top panel.

(2.) Next, select travel type (in this case, international arrival).

(3.) Fill up all personal details such as name, email ID, mobile number, Aadhaar card/passport number, address, appointment date, time slot etc.

(4.) After entering all the details, select the type of test (in this case, RT-PCR, though Rapid PCR testing is available as well)

(5.) Follow the instructions displayed on the screen, and book a slot for your RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport.

For an RT-PCR test, a traveller will have to pay ₹500, while the cost of a Rapid PCR test, on the other hand, is ₹3500. In the case of former, test results will be available within six-eight hours, while the corresponding duration for the latter is just 30 minutes to one-and-a-half-hours. The testing facility is available for everyone travelling to or via the IGI Airport.

Additionally, passengers have the option to reschedule their appointment or cancel the booking altogether.