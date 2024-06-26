 On Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by CBI, wife Sunita says ‘dictatorship, Emergency’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi
On Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by CBI, wife Sunita says ‘dictatorship, Emergency’

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jun 26, 2024 04:24 PM IST

The CBI arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday in connection with the excise policy scam and requested five days of custody.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, alleged on Wednesday that the authorities are working to keep her husband in jail, describing it as "dictatorship" and "emergency."

Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, said Sunita Kejriwal. (HT Photo)
Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, said Sunita Kejriwal. (HT Photo)

In a post on X in Hindi, Sunita Kejriwal said that her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately got a stay.

Follow- Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE Updates

"The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today, he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency," she said.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday in connection with the excise policy scam and requested five days of custody. The Rouse Avenue court is expected to announce its decision later today.

ALSO READ- ‘CBI wants to defame us’: What Kejriwal told Delhi court after being arrested

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also claimed the BJP had Kejriwal arrested in a "fake case" by the CBI after it seemed he might get bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case. It accused the BJP of panic and cruelty to keep Kejriwal jailed.

ALSO READ- Centre, CBI conspiring to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Supreme Court hearing, claims AAP

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 over the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, and he returned to prison on June 2.

ALSO READ- Supreme Court allows Kejriwal to file fresh plea challenging Delhi HC order reversing bail

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn in July 2022 after a CBI probe was recommended into alleged irregularities by lieutenant governor V K Saxena.

News / India News / On Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by CBI, wife Sunita says ‘dictatorship, Emergency’
