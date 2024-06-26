On Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by CBI, wife Sunita says ‘dictatorship, Emergency’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, alleged on Wednesday that the authorities are working to keep her husband in jail, describing it as "dictatorship" and "emergency." Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, said Sunita Kejriwal. (HT Photo)

In a post on X in Hindi, Sunita Kejriwal said that her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately got a stay.

"The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today, he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency," she said.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday in connection with the excise policy scam and requested five days of custody. The Rouse Avenue court is expected to announce its decision later today.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also claimed the BJP had Kejriwal arrested in a "fake case" by the CBI after it seemed he might get bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case. It accused the BJP of panic and cruelty to keep Kejriwal jailed.

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 over the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, and he returned to prison on June 2.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn in July 2022 after a CBI probe was recommended into alleged irregularities by lieutenant governor V K Saxena.