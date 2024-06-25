Centre, CBI conspiring to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Supreme Court hearing, claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Union government and the Central Bureau of Investigation are conspiring to register a fake case against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of a court hearing. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(Reuters)

The Supreme Court will hear Kejriwal’s plea on June 26 against the Delhi high court order putting an interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the Centre's alleged actions are driven by the possibility that the Supreme Court might grant Kejriwal bail, who is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case.

"At a time when there is a cent per cent possibility that Arvind Kejriwal will get bail from the Supreme Court, sources have informed me that the Centre is conspiring to register a fake CBI case against the Delhi CM and get him arrested by the CBI," Singh said in a video shared by AAP on X.

"The entire nation can see this and is standing in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal," says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh."

The allegation comes hours after the Delhi high court on Tuesday halted Kejriwal's release in the excise policy case by staying a trial court’s order granting him bail.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said that the trial court did not apply its mind while granting bail to Kejriwal. The court also criticised the lower court's observation that the “voluminous material” presented by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could not be considered, deeming it "totally unjustified."

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in March in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. On May 10, the top court granted him interim bail to participate in the election campaigning and directed him to surrender by June 2.

Following this, on June 20, the trial court granted him regular bail that was stayed by the HC on June 21, even before the bail order was out.

Following the Delhi high court's move to stay the bail, Kejriwal on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the interim stay.

However, the top court decided to wait for the Delhi high court’s order on his bail, posting the matter to June 26.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti observed the Delhi high court's interim stay was ‘unsual’ and said that stay orders are normally not reserved but pronounced on the same day.