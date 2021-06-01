On black fungus cases in India, Rahul Gandhi shoots 3 questions at govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday cornered the Centre, asking about its strategy to deal with rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus across the country. Rahul Gandhi also asked the government what it is doing to address the shortage of drugs used to treat patients of black fungus. Gandhi posed these questions on his Twitter account.

"Central Government should clarify about the Black fungus epidemic - 1. What is being done for Amphotericin B drug shortage? 2. What is the procedure for getting this medicine to the patient? 3. Instead of giving treatment, why is the public getting hassled by formalities by the government?" The Wayanad lawmaker asked in a tweet.

Affecting patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during the deadly second wave of the pandemic, the black fungus infection has sent alarm bells ringing in states across the country. Many states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar have declared black fungus as an epidemic disease under the Epidemic Act, 1897.

The fungal infection, seen mostly in Covid-19 patients across the country, has been rising significantly, resulting in a rise in the death toll. Karnataka has reported 1,250 cases of mucormycosis and 39 related deaths so far. In Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, 39 people died due to the infection. On Friday, two succumbed to mucormycosis in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh's Meerut reported 147 black fungus cases so far.

Mucormycosis has been detected in the brains of at least 15 per cent of patients admitted for the infection in Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a senior doctor told PTI on Monday.

In isolated cases, mucormycosis has also been found in patients who never contracted the coronavirus disease. The infection has surfaced as a post-Covid-19 complication, especially among diabetes patients with high sugar levels.

Rushing to control the infection in patients, several states are faced with a shortage of injections (Liposomal Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole) needed in the treatment of black fungus patients.