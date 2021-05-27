Black fungus, white fungus, yellow fungus: What we know about post-Covid infections

Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital has reported a rare kind of white fungus on Thursday in which the infection has spread throughout the intestine. The development comes as black fungus cases in India are on the rise and reports of yellow fungus white fungus are spreading panic among people. Though not much is known about white and yellow fungus, experts have said the colour depends on the growth of the fungus and it is better to not identify them with colour. Labelling the same fungus with the names of different colours can create confusion, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has recently said. "There are various types of fungal infections such as candida, aspergillosis, cryptococcus, histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis. Mucormycosis, candida and aspergillosis are the ones observed more in those with low immunity," he said.

Black fungus

India at present has over 10,000 black fungus cases approximately, as the threat of mucormycosis emerged as a greater one amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unchecked level of blood sugar, abuse of steroids during Covid treatment are being considered as the reasons for this outbreak. The government has ramped up the production and import of its drug and most states have notified this disease as an epidemic.

White fungus

On Thursday, Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital reported the first-of-its-kind white fungus where multiple perforations were found throughout the intestine. White fungus infection causing such damage has not been seen earlier, doctors said.

So far, the white fungus was considered to be a common infection, curable by commonly available medicines. Dr Kavita Sachdeva, head of the ENT department of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College hospital in Jabalpur, which recently reported cases of white fungus, said the hospital gets five white fungus cases every month. It is common in rural areas as it is carried by dust, hay or other such particles. Known as Aspergillus Flavus infection in medical parlance, it is not a new disease, nor is it as fatal as mucormycosis, she said, as quoted by PTI.

Yellow fungus

Dr BP Tyagi, an ENT (Ear-Nose-Throat) specialist of Ghaziabad, told ANI yellow fungus is fatal as it starts internally and it is not easy to note its symptoms.

According to an ANI report, Ghaziabad has reported a case of black, white and yellow fungus infections all at the same time in a 45-year-old patient.

On yellow fungus, Dr Samiran Panda, the head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the specimen needs to be studied as the yellow fungus is seen in reptiles.

(With agency inputs)