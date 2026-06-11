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On cam: Bikers come, rain bullets at gym owner, kill him mid exercise in Haryana's Hansi

A purported CCTV footage showed the gym owner, Kapil, being shot while conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of six to seven people in Hansi.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 12:13 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A 26-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi early Thursday while he was in the middle of an exercise session with his clients.

The incident that reportedly took place at around 5.30 am on Thursday near Fawara Chowk in Haryana's Hansi(X/@DeependerSHooda)

The incident that reportedly took place at around 5.30 am near Fawara Chowk was caught on a CCTV camera, showing the gym owner, Kapil, conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of six to seven people.

In the CCTV visuals, Kapil is seen giving instructions to a small group of people doing 'step-up' exercise on a flight of stairs near Fawara Chowk early morning -- all of them with their backs turned to the road and facing the closed shops.

On cam

Officials said Kapil was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Efforts are underway to track the assailants, police said.

Shots fired at Delhi gym, police probe Guru Randhawa link

In an unrelated incident, a gym in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar came under attack early Thursday after two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the premises, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The firing took place at the "24 Hs Fitness" gym located in Pushkar Enclave, prompting a police response and an investigation into possible motives behind the attack, HT reported earlier. Authorities are also examining a potential connection with Punjabi singer and entrepreneur Guru Randhawa, whose name surfaced during the probe.

According to Delhi Police, information about the incident was received through a PCR call in the early hours of Thursday.

"On 11/06/26 early morning, a PCR call was received at PS Paschim Vihar East regarding a firing incident at "24 Hs fitness" Gym, Pushkar Enclave, Paschim Vihar, Delhi," a statement by Delhi police said.

 
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Home / India News / On cam: Bikers come, rain bullets at gym owner, kill him mid exercise in Haryana's Hansi
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