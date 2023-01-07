Home / India News / On camera, leopard rescued after it entered a house in UP's Aligarh

On camera, leopard rescued after it entered a house in UP's Aligarh

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 08:54 PM IST

A large number of officials were a part of the rescue operation in the UP village.

Officials seen carrying the big cat. (ANI)
Officials seen carrying the big cat. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A leopard was rescued on Saturday after it entered a house in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Reports said that the big cat had entered the home after it was chased by villagers. Visuals from the site showed the officials carrying the big cat out of the house after it was tranquilised.

In the 47-second long clip, shared by news agency ANI, a large number of officials can be seen who are a part of the operation. While they bring out the animal from the house, many locals try to gather what's happening as chaos ensued. A large number of people capture the tense moments in their mobile cameras. The incident took place in the Jawan village of Aligarh.

"We were informed that a leopard had entered the house of a local resident named Prem Kumar. The rescue team of the Aligarh Forest Department reached the spot and cordoned off the area," said Diwakar Vashisht, District Forest Officer-Aligarh.

“Leopard entered my house around 9.45am… it tried to attack me but I immediately went into the kitchen, and locked myself there. I was really scared. It has damaged lights, inverter and motor in the room where it was,”the local in whose house the wild cat had entered told ANI.

Similar incidents have been previously reported in other states too. Last year, in August, a female leopard entered a house in Maharashtra's Thane district. It was stuck in the house for about eight hours, HT had reported, while the rescue operations took two hours.

In November, a leopard caused panic at a residential building in Mumbai's Kalyan area and drones were used to locate the wild cat.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
aligarh uttar pradesh
aligarh uttar pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out