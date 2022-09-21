Home / India News / On camera, TRS leader attacks toll plaza staff when asked to pay fee

On camera, TRS leader attacks toll plaza staff when asked to pay fee

Published on Sep 21, 2022 10:41 PM IST

Supporters of TRS leader and Nasurullabad sarpanch Pranil Chander attacked the staff at Shadnagar toll plaza and vandalised it when told to pay the fee, according to reports.

ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

A video of workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) thrashing a staff of a toll plaza following an argument with a local sarpanch over paying the fee is being widely shared on social media.

A CCTV footage from the toll plaza shows a worker at the sarpanch talking to the driver of a car in which the sarpanch was sitting. Moments later, the sarpanch comes out and physically abuses the toll plaza staff and soon an scuffle ensues as more men join the fraacas.

As the video went viral, the Shamshabad DCP said a case has registered against both, adding action will be initiated.

"The argument took place between toll plaza employees and TRS sarpanch at Shadnagar toll plaza. We registered cases against both parties as both of them gave complaints. Action will be initiated against people who attacked and vandalised toll plaza," the DCP, R Jagadishwar Reddy, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    HT News Desk

