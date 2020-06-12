On China, Union minister digs up old Rahul Gandhi tweet to mount attack

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:26 IST

Ferreting out an old tweet of Rahul Gandhi, who secretly met Chinese envoy at the height of Doklam crisis in 2017, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the need for the Congress leader to publically ask questions on the sensitive China issue, adding mockingly that the leader seems to have “parallel information system in place”.

In 2017, against the backdrop of an India-China stand-off on the border, Rahul Gandhi, then the party’s vice president, had met the Chinese envoy to India. The Congress initially dithered and denied any meeting between the two, even terming it fake news. However, they did admit later that Rahul Gandhi had met the envoy.

Subsequently, Gandhi tweeted saying, “It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese ambassador, ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese ambassador.” Ravi Shankar Prasad posted the same tweet from 2017 to take a swipe at the Congress leader.

“RahulGandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr.Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry,” said Prasad.

RahulGandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr.Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry pic.twitter.com/07jLjWmihz — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 12, 2020

Rahul Gandhi has been stepping up the attack on the government over some media reports that claimed Chinese troops had entered inside Indian territory during the ongoing standoff.

On Wednesday morning, he aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” he tweeted.

According to people familiar with developments, China has begun withdrawing its soldiers from three hotspots along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. India too has reciprocated by pulling back its forces deployed in those pockets as both sides have stepped up efforts to resolve a month-long tense border confrontation.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India and China are continuing with their diplomatic and military engagements in an effort to reduce border tensions.