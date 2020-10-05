e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / On directives of Priyanka Gandhi, 9-member Congress delegation meets Balrampur rape victim’s kin

On directives of Priyanka Gandhi, 9-member Congress delegation meets Balrampur rape victim’s kin

Led by Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, the delegation met the family members and enquired about the details of the case.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 21:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Balrampur
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Delhi-Noida border as she attempts to move towards Hathras to meet family members of the 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, in Noida.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Delhi-Noida border as she attempts to move towards Hathras to meet family members of the 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, in Noida.(PTI)
         

On the directives of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a nine-member delegation of the party on Monday met the family of a Dalit woman who died here after allegedly being raped by two men.

Led by Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, the delegation met the family members and enquired about the details of the case.

Later, talking to newspersons, Mishra said she will be handing over a report of the case to Priyanka Gandhi soon and also meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

She said her party demands proper security for the victim’s family and immediate arrest of all culprits.

We also demand a compensation of Rs one crore for the family and a government job for one of family members, she said.

To a question, Mishra said crime rises under a government which gives shelter to criminals and the BJP government in the state is an example of that.

She cited the Unnao rape case and Chinmayanand case among others to stress the point.

The 22-year-old Scheduled Caste woman died while being taken to a hospital after she was allegedly raped last week. Both the accused in the incident have been arrested.

tags
top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: De Villiers departs after Kohli gets to 9000 T20 runs
IPL 2020, Live Score: De Villiers departs after Kohli gets to 9000 T20 runs
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In