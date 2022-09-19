On exodus from Congress, Kamal Nath says ‘will lend my car if anybody wants to…'

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday said the party won't stop those who want to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and he would even lend his car to such people. Nath's comment came amid Congress's failure to prevent the exodus from the party as eight of its Goa MLAs joined last week the long list of Congress leaders who have switched to the BJP in recent years.

When asked about the exodus, Nath told reporters, “What are you thinking? Congress will finish? You are saying some people want to join the BJP. Whoever wants to join the BJP can go. We don't want to stop anyone."

“If they (Congress leaders and officer-bearers) want to go …. see their future and their thoughts gel with BJP.....I would lend them my motor (car) to go and join BJP."

Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad recently quit Congress and, in his resignation letter, levelled damaging allegations against former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Nath's close aide Arunoday Choubey, a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, also resigned from the Congress recently.

While Congres is struggling to keep the party intact, Nath said he didn't believe in placating anyone.

“People in Congress are working with dedication. There is no pressure on them from the party,” said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

The longtime Gandhi family loyalist also attacked BJP over the translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed that Cheetahs were brought to the Kuno National Park to divert the attention of people from the refusal to shift Gir lions from Gujarat to the facility. He claimed that, as a chief minister, he had tried to get lions from Gir, but his request was turned down.

“Actually, lions should have come to KNP. When I was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (from December 17, 2018, to March 22, 2022), I tried hard to bring lions to KNP. I talked to the government and all preparations were made. I asked for lions but I was refused,” he told reporters.

