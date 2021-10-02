On Gandhi Jayanti, Kochi Metro to offer 50 per cent discount on fares

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to offer a 50 per cent discount on train fares to all commuters. Kochi 1 Card Holders (Trip Pass) also will get a cashback of the difference in amount to their card. The KMRL has also introduced a free ticket scheme for disabled passengers and a 50 per cent discount to those who accompany them from October 2.

Meanwhile, authorities have also changed the train timetable over the weekend. “Due to increasing passenger ridership trend on Saturdays similar to that of normal weekdays and steep increase in ridership on Sundays after lifting weekend lockdown recently, KMRL has decided to change the Train Table on Weekends,” said a KMRL official, reports news agency PTI.

As per the revised timetable, train frequency on Saturdays will be 8 minutes and 15 seconds during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, similar to weekdays’ timetable. On Sundays, the frequency will be 10 minutes instead of 15 minutes. The frequency of trains too will be increased from Saturday. An additional train will be kept as standby to cater to sudden surge, if any, in passenger demand to ensure physical distancing, reports PTI.

In addition to these changes, Metro trains in Kochi will henceforth be recognised by their ‘names’. Kochi Metro has taken the step in line with the pattern set by trains of Indian Railways. “The names synchronise with the culture of our country and will assist commuters in quick and easy identification of the trains,” said a release from the Kochi Metro Rail Limited, according to PTI.

October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is one of the most important figures in Indian politics as well as in its struggle for Independence. On Gandhi's birth anniversary, people across the globe reflect on his teachings, especially the values of non-violence and selfless service.