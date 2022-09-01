On Ganesh Chaturthi, PM Modi performs aarti at Piyush Goyal's residence

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha and performed aarti at Union minister Piyush Goyal's residence. Prime Minister Modi donned an orange-toned yellow kurta and a white dhoti and also carried a bright orange 'angavastram' during the auspicious event. (Also Read | From helping a cause to sending out a social message, these unique Pune mandals are a must watch)

Before the aarti, he also greeted a bunch of people assembled at Goyal's house and extended his best wishes, reported ANI. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and businessman Sunil Bharti Mittal also attended the puja there.

Sharing the pictures of Ganesh puja, PM Modi said, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, went to the programme at my colleague @PiyushGoyal Ji’s residence. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us.”

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, went to the programme at my colleague @PiyushGoyal Ji’s residence.



May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us. pic.twitter.com/mKfsfcY23H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevails. He shared a Sanskrit shloka and wrote, "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India, especially in Maharashtra.Thousands of devotees throng temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer prayers. The ten-day celebration starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. The year 2022 brought back the traditional fervour to Ganesh Chaturthi festivities after the Covid-19 pandemic relented, leading to removal of most of restrictions imposed last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON