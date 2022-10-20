On Goddess Lakshmi worship, Bihar BJP MLA asks ‘aren't Muslims rich?’ | Watch

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar courted controversy by questioning Hindu beliefs related to Lakshmi, goddess of wealth, fortune, and prosperity,triggering protests in his home constituency. Lalan Paswan, BJP MLA from Pirpainti Assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district, said that there would not have any billionaires and trillionaires among Muslims if worshipping goddess Lakshmi would make people rich, reported ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If we get wealth only by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, then there would have been no billionaires and trillionaires among Muslims. Muslims do not worship Goddess Lakshmi, are they not rich?,” Paswan said, as quoted by ANI.

"Muslims do not worship Goddess Saraswati. Are there no scholars among Muslims? Do not they become IAS or IPS?" he further asked rhetorically.

He asserted that everything, including the affair of "Atma and Paramatma", is just people's belief.

He said, "If you believe then it is a goddess and if not then it is just a stone idol. It is up to us whether we believe in Gods and Goddesses or not. We have to think on a scientific basis to reach a logical conclusion. If you stop believing, then your intellectual capacity will increase."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is believed that Bajrangbali is a deity with power and bestows strength. Muslims or Christians do not worship Bajrangbali. Are they not powerful? The day you stop believing, all these things will end," added Paswan.

People outraged by the BJP MLA's statement held a protest at Shermari Bazar in Bhagalpur and also burnt his effigy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paswan had earlier come to light when he allegedly leaked a personal conversation with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail