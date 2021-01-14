IND USA
Rahul Gandhi wishes farmers on harvest festivals, attacks govt

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wished the protesting farmers on the harvest season and for fighting against the “powerful forces”, an indirect reference to the central government.

“Harvest season is a time of joy and celebrations. Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu, Bhogi and Uttarayan! Special prayers & wishes for our Kisan-Mazdoors who are fighting for their rights against powerful forces,” he tweeted.

Gandhi, who had left for abroad on December 27, a day ahead of the Congress party’s 136th foundation day function, returned to India on Wednesday night.

Later in the day, he will attend the popular bull taming sport Jallikattu in Madurai on Pongal.

With this, he will also kick off the party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress is in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK). Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry in March-April this year.

Gandhi has been repeatedly attacking the government over the ongoing farmers’ agitation. On Wednesday, he attacked the government over its affidavit in the Supreme Court against the farmers’ proposed parade on Republic Day.

“Martyrdom of more than 60 farmers (annadatas) didn’t embarrass... but Modi government is embarrassed by the tractor rally,” Gandhi tweeted.

In its affidavit, the government had stated that the disruption of the Republic Day parade will be an “embarrassment” to the nation.

