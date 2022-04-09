On hatemonger's rape threat video, Shashi Tharoor says, ‘As a Hindu I can…’

After another video of a priest issuing rape threats to Muslim women surfaced on social media, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that these thugs do not represent Hinduism any more than an extremist of the Islamic State represents Islam. Tharoor insisted that the vast majority of Hindus reject and disown such elements who speak only for themselves and not “ for us or for Hindus anywhere”.

In a video circulating on social media, Bajrang Muni Das, the head priest of an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Khairabad town, can be heard issuing rape threats to Muslim women in presence of police. The saffron-clad man purportedly threatened Muslim families to abduct their women and girls, and rape them if their men harass any Hindu girl. He also dared the administration to stop him from committing the crime in the expletives-laden video.

Women and children around him clapped as the Mahanta issued the rape threat. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Reacting to the video, Tharoor tweeted, “As a Hindu I can say with confidence to Muslim friends that thugs like this do not represent my faith any more than a Daesh extremist represents yours. The vast majority of Hindus reject & disown such elements. They do not speak for us or for Hindus anywhere. Only themselves.”

On Friday, the National Commission for Women took cognisance of a similar incident involving Bajrang Muni Das and wrote to UP DGP to register an FIR against the hatemonger. Sitapur's Additional Superintendent of Police Rajiv Dixit said a case has been registered against the priest over his viral video of hate speech in Khairabad town.

"NCW has also written seeking appropriate measures from police to curb people from using such outrageous language for women and not be a mute spectator in such incidents," the commission said in a statement.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the commission is receiving such complaints “again and again” but “it seems cases aren’t decreasing.”